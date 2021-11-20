Zacks Investment Research Lowers Torrid (NYSE:CURV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Torrid Holdings Inc. is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories principally in North America. It is focused on fit and offers products across a broad assortment which includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear and accessories. Torrid Holdings Inc. is based in Calif. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.48 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.94.

NYSE:CURV opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. Torrid has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $33.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $332.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Torrid will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Torrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Torrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Torrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Torrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Torrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

