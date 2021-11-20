Zacks Investment Research Lowers Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

ELS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.13.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $84.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.13 and a 200-day moving average of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $88.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.11%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 143,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 949,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,429,000 after purchasing an additional 87,872 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,193,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

