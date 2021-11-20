Zacks Investment Research Lowers CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases for the global markets, with a focus on China. The Company’s products present antiangiogenic solutions to cancer, cardiovascular disease, and macular degeneration. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as EntreMed, Inc., is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of CASI stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $3.90.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wei-Wu He bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 32,473 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

