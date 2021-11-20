Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

CRDL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

NASDAQ CRDL opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $4.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRDL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

