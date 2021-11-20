Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Get Bunzl alerts:

BZLFY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Bunzl from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a 2,700.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunzl currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,371.00.

OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.04. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

About Bunzl

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bunzl (BZLFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.