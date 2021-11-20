Zacks Investment Research Lowers AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised AstroNova from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.63. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.65.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. AstroNova had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstroNova will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AstroNova by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AstroNova during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AstroNova during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 110,050.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of AstroNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 48.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

