Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viracta Therapeutics Inc. is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. The company is pursuing application of inducible synthetic lethality approach in other EBV-associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric carcinoma and other virus-related cancers. Viracta Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viracta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

VIRX opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.78 and a quick ratio of 18.00. Viracta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viracta Therapeutics news, CEO Ivor Royston bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $44,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 1,006.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,846 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $4,348,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $958,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $5,587,000. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

