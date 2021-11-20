Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LOB. Truist raised their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.67.

Shares of LOB opened at $97.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.63 and a 200 day moving average of $64.90. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.22%.

In other news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $977,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 6,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,347 shares of company stock worth $7,919,873 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,418,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,704,000 after buying an additional 743,725 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 886.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after buying an additional 401,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,537,000 after acquiring an additional 376,115 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 407,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,935,000 after acquiring an additional 221,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,435,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,955,000 after acquiring an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

