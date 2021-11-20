Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 4.66. The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 131.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. FuelCell Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 34.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 30.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 303.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,863,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,800 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,422,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 49.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,933,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.