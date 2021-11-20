Zacks Investment Research Downgrades enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “enVVeno Medical Corporation is a medical device company. It focuses in the treatment of venous disease. enVVeno Medical Corporation, formerly known as Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc., is based in IRVINE, CA. “
Shares of NASDAQ:NVNO opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. enVVeno Medical has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39.
enVVeno Medical Company Profile
enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).
Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on enVVeno Medical (NVNO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for enVVeno Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enVVeno Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.