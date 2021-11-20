Zacks Investment Research Downgrades enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “enVVeno Medical Corporation is a medical device company. It focuses in the treatment of venous disease. enVVeno Medical Corporation, formerly known as Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc., is based in IRVINE, CA. “

Shares of NASDAQ:NVNO opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. enVVeno Medical has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of enVVeno Medical by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 27,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of enVVeno Medical by 483.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 214,355 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $671,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

