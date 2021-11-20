Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) to Hold

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

CCAP opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $18.97. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $520.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 116.79% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.