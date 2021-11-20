Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppFolio, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions for property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the property managers including activities of posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the entire leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, managing accounting and reporting to property owners. MyCase solution for practitioners and small law firms, providing time tracking, billing and payments, client communication, coordination with other lawyers and support staff, legal document management and assembly and general office administration services. Value+ services include Websites and electronic payment services. AppFolio, Inc. is headquartered Goleta, California. “

NASDAQ APPF opened at $124.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,066.67 and a beta of 1.04. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $186.59.

In other AppFolio news, Director William R. Rauth III bought 72,859 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.87 per share, for a total transaction of $9,535,057.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $43,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,151 shares of company stock worth $1,115,911 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in AppFolio by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in AppFolio by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 282,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in AppFolio by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AppFolio by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,968,000 after purchasing an additional 30,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth $1,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

