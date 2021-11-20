Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

ADV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities started coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

NASDAQ:ADV opened at $7.83 on Friday. Advantage Solutions has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $13.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advantage Solutions will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Advantage Solutions by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 63,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

