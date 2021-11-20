Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash. “

ABSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Absci from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Absci has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of ABSI opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. Absci has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $31.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Absci had a negative net margin of 1,332.67% and a negative return on equity of 263.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Absci will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABSI. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Absci during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

About Absci

