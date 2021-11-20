Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Rigel Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.85% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RIGL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 366.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 23,755 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 339,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 78,052 shares during the period. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 122,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RIGL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,516,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,022. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $521.57 million, a PE ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

