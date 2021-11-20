Zacks: Brokerages Expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.39). Novan reported earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. Novan had a negative net margin of 833.16% and a negative return on equity of 179.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:NOVN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.52. 277,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,680. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of -0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novan by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 187,854 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,773,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Novan by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

