Zacks: Brokerages Expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to Post $0.54 EPS

Equities research analysts expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.57. HubSpot posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HubSpot.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $795.44.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $822.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of -495.39 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $757.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $642.92. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $347.78 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total value of $18,435,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $9,581,184.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,609 shares of company stock valued at $53,307,462 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in HubSpot by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,225,060,000 after buying an additional 323,506 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in HubSpot by 3.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,346,357,000 after buying an additional 67,233 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 141.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,137,743,000 after buying an additional 985,452 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,338,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HubSpot (HUBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.