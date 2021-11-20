Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will post $142.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $141.00 million to $143.50 million. Hope Bancorp posted sales of $132.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year sales of $552.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $550.90 million to $553.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $575.30 million, with estimates ranging from $568.30 million to $582.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. The business had revenue of $140.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

HOPE stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $15.20. 432,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,321. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

