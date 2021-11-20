Zacks: Brokerages Expect Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to Post $0.61 EPS

Analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) will announce earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equity LifeStyle Properties’ earnings. Equity LifeStyle Properties posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.73 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.78. 437,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,233. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $88.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 102.11%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

