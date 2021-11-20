Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.87. Bank of Princeton reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Princeton.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.97 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Princeton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

BPRN opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.80. The company has a market cap of $203.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.65. Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $31.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Bank of Princeton by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Bank of Princeton by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 61,727 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Princeton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

