Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to report $1.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the highest is $1.37 billion. Telephone and Data Systems posted sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full year sales of $5.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Telephone and Data Systems has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 45.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $336,157,000 after buying an additional 4,616,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 15.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,477,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $305,407,000 after buying an additional 1,789,163 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 49,944.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,497,000 after buying an additional 1,765,550 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 336.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,500,000 after buying an additional 1,752,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,965,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $225,822,000 after buying an additional 682,399 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

