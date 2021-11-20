Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to Post $0.21 EPS

Analysts expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Plains GP posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 290.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

Shares of PAGP stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $10.53. 2,470,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,096. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Plains GP has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $12.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -327.27%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 82.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

