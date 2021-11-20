Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ON’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ON will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ON.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.79 million. ON’s revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Williams Capital initiated coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair upgraded shares of ON to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

Shares of ON stock opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.77. ON has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $55.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ON in the third quarter worth $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ON in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ON in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in ON in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ON in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

