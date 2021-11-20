Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.40 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will report sales of $7.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nokia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.53 billion and the lowest is $7.27 billion. Nokia reported sales of $7.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year sales of $25.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.70 billion to $26.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $26.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.50 billion to $26.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nokia by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nokia by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Nokia by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 135,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Nokia by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.81. 21,268,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,499,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. Nokia has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $9.79.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

