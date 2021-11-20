Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) to post sales of $12.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $12.21 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year sales of $31.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.60 million to $31.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $46.50 million, with estimates ranging from $43.50 million to $49.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. The business had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAZR. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

LAZR traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $19.17. 4,190,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,387,343. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $47.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 30,213 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1,366.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 470,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 438,444 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 443,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 321,127 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 108,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

