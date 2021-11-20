Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $333.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) to report $333.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $349.00 million and the lowest is $320.30 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hillman Solutions.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $364.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.93.

In other Hillman Solutions news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $423,984.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLMN stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 410,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,243. Hillman Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.54.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

