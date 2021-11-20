Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) will report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CI Financial’s earnings. CI Financial reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CI Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CI Financial.

CIXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CI Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIXX. FMR LLC lifted its position in CI Financial by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,614,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,187 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in CI Financial by 706.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 515.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,621 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 130.2% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in CI Financial during the first quarter worth $20,945,000. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIXX traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.62. 27,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,137. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and a PE ratio of 15.96. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1447 per share. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

