Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRN. Barclays PLC raised its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 235.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,743 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 45.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 26,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.64% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.57.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

