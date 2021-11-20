Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) to Announce -$0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) to report earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Verrica Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($2.00). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRCA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.44. 40,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,925. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $18.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61. The company has a market cap of $314.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 25,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.