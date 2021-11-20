Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will report $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $999.80 million. Generac posted sales of $761.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year sales of $3.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Generac.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GNRC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.60.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $12.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $434.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98. Generac has a 12 month low of $202.56 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.16.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $8,923,700. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth about $984,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Generac by 0.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,568,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth about $8,186,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Generac by 33.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Generac by 265.6% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Generac (GNRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.