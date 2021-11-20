Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Brokerages expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Cardiff Oncology posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 7,375.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRDF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace bought 30,000 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 12.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,533,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 382,214 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 39.3% in the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,785,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 785,410 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 7.6% in the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,522,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,797,000 after purchasing an additional 178,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,387,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,903,000 after purchasing an additional 27,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 72,134 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDF traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.68. 2,445,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.61. Cardiff Oncology has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.83.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

