Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $368.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will post sales of $368.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $357.00 million to $379.92 million. Annaly Capital Management reported sales of $432.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Annaly Capital Management.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

NLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 64,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 30,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.39. 11,917,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,131,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Annaly Capital Management (NLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.