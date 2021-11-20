YOUengine Trading 177.5% Higher This Week (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. YOUengine has a market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the US dollar. One YOUengine coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YOUengine alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00048650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.10 or 0.00220309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00090418 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YOUengine Coin Profile

YOUengine (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling YOUengine

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOUengine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOUengine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YOUengine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOUengine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.