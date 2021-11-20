Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Yield10 Bioscience stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.16. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 59.76% and a negative net margin of 1,627.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 189,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 30,003 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

