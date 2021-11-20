Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.19 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. In the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

