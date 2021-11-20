YETI (NYSE:YETI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.510-$2.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

Shares of YETI traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.22. 954,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.12. YETI has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.80.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that YETI will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YETI. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 target price on YETI in a report on Saturday, August 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.89.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 10,475 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,122 shares of company stock valued at $9,348,664 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in YETI stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 888,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.02% of YETI worth $81,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.