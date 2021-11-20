Ycash Price Reaches $0.64 on Exchanges (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $7.52 million and approximately $27,321.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $183.01 or 0.00312793 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.35 or 0.00161254 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00100803 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000142 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Ycash Profile

YEC is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,807,019 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

