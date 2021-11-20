Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Yatsen stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.00. 3,251,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,117. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92. Yatsen has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yatsen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YSG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Yatsen by 1,211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after buying an additional 1,067,229 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yatsen by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 82,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Yatsen by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

