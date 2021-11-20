Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE YSG traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $3.00. 3,264,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,117. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. Yatsen has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yatsen will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Yatsen by 1,069.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,510,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354,866 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its position in Yatsen by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,134,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557,855 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Yatsen by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,162,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425,047 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in Yatsen by 510.4% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,641,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Yatsen by 167,401.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,313,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

