Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 324 ($4.23) and last traded at GBX 332 ($4.34). Approximately 1,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 8,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 333 ($4.35).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Yamana Gold from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 306.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 309.82. The stock has a market cap of £3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 31.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.05%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (LON:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

