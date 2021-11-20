Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.52. 15,241 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,818,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Yalla Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 2.24.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YALA. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 930.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Yalla Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Yalla Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Yalla Group by 49.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Company Profile (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

