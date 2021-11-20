X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Receives $20.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.78. 114,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,901. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.45.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. Research analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XFOR. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

