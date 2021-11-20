Wynnstay Properties Plc (WSP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.50 on December 17th

Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
WSP stock opened at GBX 745 ($9.73) on Friday. Wynnstay Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 520 ($6.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 795 ($10.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47. The company has a market cap of £20.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 737 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 702.29.
Wynnstay Properties Company Profile
See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.