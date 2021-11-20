Wynnstay Properties Plc (WSP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.50 on December 17th

Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

WSP stock opened at GBX 745 ($9.73) on Friday. Wynnstay Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 520 ($6.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 795 ($10.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47. The company has a market cap of £20.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 737 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 702.29.

Wynnstay Properties Company Profile

Wynnstay Properties Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in the United Kingdom. It owns and manages office, retail, warehouse, and industrial properties in Southern England. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

