WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WW. Craig Hallum cut their price target on WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WW International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.87. 1,063,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,288. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.49. WW International has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.77 million. WW International had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WW International will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WW International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.78% of WW International worth $10,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

