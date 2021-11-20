Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Raised to “Outperform” at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $350.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $280.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WDAY. Bank of America boosted their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $334.46.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $286.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.24. The firm has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,592.13, a P/E/G ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. Workday has a 52 week low of $204.86 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,941 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,604,604.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

