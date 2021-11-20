Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55-$3.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45-$2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.55 billion.Woodward also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.550-$3.950 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Woodward from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.43.

NASDAQ WWD traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.17. 539,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,212. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Woodward has a 12-month low of $106.04 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

In other Woodward news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Woodward stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Woodward worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

