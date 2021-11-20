Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

WZZZY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

WZZZY remained flat at $$16.40 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.70.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

