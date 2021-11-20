WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN) were down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.30 and last traded at $25.33. Approximately 7,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 7,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

