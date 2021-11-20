Windsor Group LTD Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Airbnb by 145.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB opened at $196.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.80 billion and a PE ratio of -16.26.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $7,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,766. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $7,195,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,732 shares of company stock worth $133,444,693 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.16.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.