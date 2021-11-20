Windsor Group LTD Purchases 132 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Windsor Group LTD increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,206 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Facebook were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.73, for a total value of $28,116,329.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,047,713 shares of company stock worth $716,605,170 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

NASDAQ FB opened at $345.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $338.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.